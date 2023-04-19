Balentine LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.4% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 642.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 92,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $474.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

