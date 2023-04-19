Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

