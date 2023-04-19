Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 34,750 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Pentair worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

