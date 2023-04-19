Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 390.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.27% of LivaNova worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,576,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,744 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 10.0% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,089,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,086,000 after acquiring an additional 190,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LivaNova by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,382,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

