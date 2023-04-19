Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,005 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

