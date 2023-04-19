Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading

