Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $20.90

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.90, but opened at $21.53. Bilibili shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 858,499 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Bilibili Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bilibili by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Bilibili by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 287,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,484 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

