Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 67,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Blackstone by 185.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after acquiring an additional 660,166 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blackstone Trading Up 4.9 %
NYSE BX opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.91.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.31.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone
In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
