Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bluegreen Vacations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 197,436 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 124,143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.69. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.77%.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. engages in real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through Sales of VOIs and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. The Sales of VOIs and Financing segment includes marketing and sales activity related to VOIs.

