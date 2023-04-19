Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bunge were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 109,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

