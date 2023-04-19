CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of CACI International worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CACI International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CACI International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $310.34 on Wednesday. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $245.32 and a 12-month high of $319.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.50.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Articles

