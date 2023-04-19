Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 131.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $109,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.12.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $131.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

