Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,892 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 29.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 72,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

