Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Down 3.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.35. 25,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 54,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.
The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.01%.
Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after buying an additional 45,235,789 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 204.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 200,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cass Information Systems Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $514.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68.
About Cass Information Systems
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
