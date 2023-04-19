CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $211.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

