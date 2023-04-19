CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CDW were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $190.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.