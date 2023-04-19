Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 58,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,088,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,421,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $170.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

