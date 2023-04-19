Citigroup Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $562.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $506.00 to $562.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.34.
ServiceNow Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $475.99 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $522.10. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.81 and its 200 day moving average is $417.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
