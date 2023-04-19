Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

