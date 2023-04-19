Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 24.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Stories

