Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,469 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.