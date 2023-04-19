Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Copart by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Copart by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $78.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

