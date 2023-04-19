Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $6,007,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.42. The company has a market capitalization of $356.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

