Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $122,000.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Price Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $124.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.