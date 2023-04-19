Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Trimmed by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $235.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.30.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

