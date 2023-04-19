Cwm LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $269.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.47.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

