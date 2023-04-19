Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $235.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.30.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

