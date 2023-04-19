Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

ILCG stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $62.67.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

