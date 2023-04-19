Cwm LLC Has $2 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10.
About ARK Innovation ETF
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
