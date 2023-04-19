Cwm LLC Sells 2,703 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

