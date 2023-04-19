Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $5,080,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEP opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

