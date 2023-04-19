DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 10,360 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,898,000 after acquiring an additional 942,525 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4,065.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,002,000 after acquiring an additional 605,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global Payments by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,793,000 after acquiring an additional 406,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 247.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $106.19.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

