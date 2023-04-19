DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 15,910 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Shares of CINF opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average of $108.58. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

