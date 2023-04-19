DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 66,428 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 214.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,428 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JBL opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $89.10.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $883,607.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,313,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,788 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $883,607.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,106. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

