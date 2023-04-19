DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,232 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $86,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.72.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.14%.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.