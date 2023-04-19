DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,893 shares of company stock worth $191,257,236 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TDG opened at $762.43 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $772.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $736.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.31.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.00.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.