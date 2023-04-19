DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,416 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Life Storage worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Life Storage by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.48%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.