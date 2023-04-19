DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NVR by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NVR by 36.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total transaction of $4,599,405.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,733,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total value of $4,599,405.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,733,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,829.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,338.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,843.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,844.56.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $89.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.