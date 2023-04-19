DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of UGI worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in UGI by 57.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.