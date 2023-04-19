DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 213.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,977,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after acquiring an additional 470,410 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,814,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,738,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,914,000 after acquiring an additional 198,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Primo Water

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.43%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. CIBC cut shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

