DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.65 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 11.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,923,000 after acquiring an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Insider Activity

Trimble Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

