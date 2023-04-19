DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 152,366 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $124.19.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

