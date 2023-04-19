DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 37,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 52,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $416.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.31. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total value of $293,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

