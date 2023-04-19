DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 11,295 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:COF opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.97. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.