DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 12,930 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $138.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,119,719.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,777 shares of company stock worth $47,227,341. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

