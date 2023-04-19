DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

