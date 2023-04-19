DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,865 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PEG stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.68%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

