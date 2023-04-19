DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 100 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

NYSE CRL opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.87 and its 200 day moving average is $221.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $301.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

