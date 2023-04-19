DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,045 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Insider Activity

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMH stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.95%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

