DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 218,717 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 218,717 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Maximus worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:MMS opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Maximus’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

